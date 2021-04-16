U.S. Senator Manchin: West Virginia to receive over $260 Million to address child care needs

Release from the Office of U.S. Senator for West Virginia Joe Manchin:

Washington, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced that West Virginia will receive $260,446,267 from the American Rescue Plan to help address the child care needs that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Across West Virginia child care access has become increasingly difficult, with child care providers putting themselves at risk to keep their doors open during the COVID-19 pandemic to care for children of essential workers and support parents. Without accessible, affordable child care West Virginians can’t compete for good-paying jobs that fill vital roles in our economy,” said Senator Manchin. “This sorely needed funding will help West Virginia child care providers keep up and West Virginia families pay for the essential services so they can get back to work. My staff and I are prepared to help ensure this funding from the American Rescue Plan gets into the right hands to help West Virginia working families, and I look forward to seeing the benefits of this fantastic investment in our families and workforce.”

These funds are provided through two funds. Of the more than $260 million for West Virginia, $100,070,363 will be used to help child care providers to reopen or stay open, provide safe and healthy learning environments, keep workers on payroll, and provide mental health support for educators and children. The remaining $160,375,904 will be used to make child care more affordable for more families, increase access to high-quality care for families receiving subsidies, increase compensation for early childhood workers, and meet other care needs.

