Manchin says he’s staying in U.S. Senate; talks guns, immigration and climate

By Erin Beck, Register-Herald of Beckley, W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced Tuesday he won’t run for West Virginia governor.

Manchin, a conservative Democrat, had held that position prior to running for senator in a 2010 special election following the death of United States Senator Robert C. Byrd.

Senator Joe Manchin announced Tuesday he won’t run for West Virginia governor. WVPA Photo/Don Smith

“You always think about going home,” Manchin said.

But Manchin said he felt he could most help West Virginia by remaining in the Senate, adding that he has a “national audience” there.

“I’m able to brag on West Virginia all the time,” he said. “When they do the crazy stuff that they do on a daily basis, I’m able to say ‘back home in West Virginia, we don’t do things that way. We weren’t raised that way.’ ” …

