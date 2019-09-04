Manchin says he’s staying in U.S. Senate; talks guns, immigration and climate
By Erin Beck, Register-Herald of Beckley, W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced Tuesday he won’t run for West Virginia governor.
Manchin, a conservative Democrat, had held that position prior to running for senator in a 2010 special election following the death of United States Senator Robert C. Byrd.
“You always think about going home,” Manchin said.
But Manchin said he felt he could most help West Virginia by remaining in the Senate, adding that he has a “national audience” there.
“I’m able to brag on West Virginia all the time,” he said. “When they do the crazy stuff that they do on a daily basis, I’m able to say ‘back home in West Virginia, we don’t do things that way. We weren’t raised that way.’ ” …
