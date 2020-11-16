Manchin against expanding U.S. Supreme Court

By Jess Mancini

The Inter-Mountain

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The moderate Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia won’t vote for expanding the size of the U.S. Supreme Court or ending the filibuster.

“No way, shape or form,” Manchin said.

Republicans, fearing losing control of the upper chamber, are using the prospect of Democrats packing the Supreme Court and eliminating the filibuster to influence the runoff election for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, Manchin said.

Since no one received a majority in the election for Senate in Georgia on Nov. 3, a runoff election will be held Jan. 5 between the top two finishers for the full term and for an unexpired term.

Democratic victories for the Senate in Georgia would result in 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans and the Democrats taking control as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would cast the deciding vote when there is a tie…

