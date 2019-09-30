Macy’s distribution center in Martinsburg, W.Va., looks to fill 6,000 jobs

By Kelsie LeRose, The Journal of Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Macy’s West Virginia Fulfillment Center in Martinsburg has announced a hiring spree of more than 6,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs.

Macy’s Bloomingdale’s Fulfillment Center at 333 Caperton Blvd. in Martinsburg.

The new hires will assist with packaging customers order placed online and on the Macy’s mobile application.

“These Macy’s colleagues will make all the difference behind the scenes, handling merchandise from receiving through sorting, ticketing and shipping to customers nationwide,” Katelyn Yannie, Macy’s Northeast media relations manager, said in an email to the Journal.

Candidates interested in open positions should visit macysJOBS.com to discover opportunities and apply or visit the fulfillment center to apply online. The fulfilment center is located at 333 Caperton Boulevard. Yannie said the application process is quick and easy. In 2018, 40% of seasonal hires by Macy’s phone team were extended a job offer within 48 hours of submitting an application. …

