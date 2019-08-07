Lower gas utility bills anticipated for most W.Va. customers

The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Most natural gas customers in West Virginia should see a reduction in their bills this upcoming heating season, according to the Public Service Commission (PSC) of West Virginia.

The gas rates of customers are adjusted annually to account for the cost of gas in a process called a “Purchased Gas Adjustment” (PGA) proceeding before the PSC. Following an initial review of the PGA cases filed recently, the PSC says it’s expecting slightly lower gas utility bills across the state.

According to the PSC, the PGA is an estimate of expected prices utilities will have to pay for gas from their suppliers for the period of Nov. 1 through Oct. 31 of the following year, as well as a “true up” of actual costs for the previous year. The PGA does not include any profit for the utility.

Natural gas utilities that serve over 91% of the natural gas customers in the state have filed requests with the PSC to lower the purchased gas portion of their rates. Mountaineer Gas Co. has asked for a decrease of 3.91% and Hope Gas/Dominion Energy has requested a decrease of 8.87%, according to a news release from the PSC. …

