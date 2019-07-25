Lottery revenue tops $1B for 17th straight year in W.Va.

By Phil Kabler for The Charleston Gazette-Mail

West Virginia casino brings in profit. (Photo by Casey Junkins)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the 17th straight year, West Virginia Lottery gross revenue topped $1 billion, defying the Lottery’s own projections that it would fall below that milestone for the first time since fiscal 2002.

“We’re just tickled with the fact the numbers turned out the way they did,” Lottery Director John Myers said of finishing the 2018-19 budget year June 30 with $1.14 billion of gross revenue.

That’s up about $52 million from 2017-18 budget year, and above the Lottery’s projections that it would gross $997.7 million for the year. …

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/lottery-revenue-tops-b-for-th-straight-year/article_97cadd1a-3155-564d-8d3a-dc7899f2c95e.html