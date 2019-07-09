Logan, W.Va. commission adopts resolution banning needle exchange programs

By Caity Coyne for the Charleston Gazette-Mail

LOGAN, W.Va. — A resolution opposing the “creation, establishment or operation” of a needle exchange program in Logan County was adopted by county commissioners Monday, a little more than a month after they moved to begin drafting an ordinance to ban such operations within the county.



All three commissioners stood together in opposing a potential needle exchange program, and no one from the public spoke against the resolution. The only disagreements heard at the Monday meeting were between those who wanted an ordinance making needle exchanges illegal and those who believed a resolution would be enough to deter a program operating in the county.

Chris Trent, the victims advocate at the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, originally brought the idea for an ordinance banning needle exchanges to the County Commission on May 20. He said Monday that a resolution opposing the programs did not satisfy him. …

