Logan BOE tax collections down nearly $3 million

By Dylan Vidovich for The Logan Banner

Dylan Vidovich/Logan Banner Logan County Board of Education Vice President Dr. Pat Joe White expresses concern about the LCBOE’s latest tax revenue numbers during their regular session on Tuesday, July 23.

LOGAN, W.Va. — The annual tax revenue numbers for the Logan County Board of Education were recently released, and they are down nearly $3 million from last year.

In fiscal year 2018-19, total tax revenues for Logan County Schools was $18,157,780.22, which was nearly $3 million less than the 2017-18 total of $21,016,783.88. The new number was, however, closer to the 2016-17 total of $18,757,970.55, which LCBOE Vice President Dr. Pat Joe White said was a result of a coal company paying owed back taxes.

During the regular session of the LCBOE on Tuesday, July 23, White raised concern with the new number because it is the lowest tax collection total of the past five years. …

