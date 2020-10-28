Local volunteers to begin archaeological dig at Morgan Cabin in Berkeley County, W.Va.

By Breanna Francis

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Encouraged by the evidence found thus far, volunteers with the Morgan Cabin Volunteer Committee announced plans to begin an archaeological dig on the site to further study the history of the first settler of Berkeley County.

According to Matt Howard, an archaeologist specializing in Native American history and volunteer at the cabin, said the 12 members of the Morgan Cabin Volunteer Committee dedicate their time to preserving the early history of Berkeley County.

Howard said the Morgan Cabin was built in 1731-34 by Col. Morgan Morgan, the first white settler into what is now present day Berkeley County, was rebuilt after the original burned down nearly 25 years ago and added that it was from Morgan’s early roots “everything that we know today” started with his coming to Berkeley County from Wales.

“When he arrived, it began a new way of life but had also ended a way of life that had been going on for thousand of years, and those voices need to be heard, as well,” Howard said. “Our purpose is to preserve, interpret and tell the history of our county.”

According to Howard, the committee’s goal is not to only tell the story of Berkeley County’s first white settler but to tell the stories of the Native Americans who lived there at the time and of those African-American slaves to get a full and accurate picture of Berkeley County…

To read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/local-volunteers-to-begin-archaeological-dig-at-morgan-cabin/article_15da1564-0ab9-56a5-b3f0-287df6a72e61.htmlhttps://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/local-volunteers-to-begin-archaeological-dig-at-morgan-cabin/article_15da1564-0ab9-56a5-b3f0-287df6a72e61.html