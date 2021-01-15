Local law enforcement affected by pandemic as West Virginia Police Academy classes postponed until March

By Steven Baublitz, WV News

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia State Police Academy has postponed incoming classes until March due to COVID-19, which officials say can have an impact locally.

“There were two classes that were going to start a week apart. The first class did start, and Bridgeport’s got guys in it. The second class has been postponed. They were supposed to do two at once, but they canceled the second one because of COVID-19,” Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy said.

The Clarksburg Police Department has a staff of 46 officers at this time, having recently increased its ranks, but three of its newest additions still need to complete their training at the academy, Kiddy said.

“Our guys were alternates anyway and that just postpones their training. It impacts us because it delays us getting them certified quicker,” Kiddy said…

