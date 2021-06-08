Local agriculture agencies see gardening trend in West Virginia

By McKenna Horsley, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Area agriculture organizations are helping local gardeners with growing food on their property.

The Guyan Conservation District serves Boone, Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo and Wayne counties by encouraging experienced and budding farmers. The district partners with other agencies like the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and the West Virginia Conservation Agency to work with private landowners on a voluntary basis.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began last year, there’s been a renewed interest in gardening at home. Ken Brown, the Cabell County district supervisor with the Guyan Conservation District, said more people who live in the district want to learn how to can foods and produce vegetables at home, akin to victory gardens of the World War II era.

Caitlin Black, a conservation specialist with the West Virginia Conservation Agency, said her own family is among those who started raising a garden again. She said they previously had a garden for a number of years, but fell out of the practice. After a shortage of fresh food, they took gardening up again…

