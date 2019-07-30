Legislation passes, expands GI Bill in W.Va.

From The Weirton Daily Times

U.S. Senate Joe Manchin

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, applauded the Senate’s passage of his bill, the Veteran STEM Scholarship Improvement Act, that will expand the GI Bill for veterans seeking careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

The bill, which passed the House of Representatives in June, changes the hourly requirements for student veterans earning STEM degrees to help them fully utilize their scholarships.

“It is great to see the Senate and the House of Representatives pass this important legislation to expand GI Bill programs for STEM Veteran students so they can take full advantage of their hard-earned scholarships,” Manchin said this week. “GI Bill programs are a small way to thank our Veterans for defending our freedoms and sacrificing so much for our country. I am proud to have introduced this legislation with Senator (John Cornyn, R-Texas), and am proud to see it pass the Senate (last week) and head to President Trump’s desk for signing.” …

