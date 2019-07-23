Lawmakers receive more details on W.Va.’s fiscal year 2019 revenue growth

By Steven Allen Adams Special to The Journal

Photo by Steven Allen Adams

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Lawmakers attending Monday’s July legislative interim meetings heard from representatives of the state Department of Revenue about West Virginia’s record-breaking general revenue growth for the fiscal year ending in June.

Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy told the Joint Standing Committee on Finance, comprised of senators and delegates, that the state saw $511 million in revenue growth for fiscal year 2019.

“For fiscal year 2019, we should all be very, very happy collectively here today about how well we did,” Hardy said. …

