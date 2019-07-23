Lawmakers don’t get immediate answers for deaths in W.Va. jails

By Lacie Pierson for the Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia legislators looking to get answers about recent deaths in the state’s regional jails were told Monday they would have to wait longer for more information.

Sen. Charles Clements, R-Wetzel, said officials with the state’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation still are investigating the deaths of five people who died in the state’s custody in less than a month.

Clements, chairman of the Legislative Oversight Committee on the Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority, made the announcement about 40 minutes into the committee’s meeting Monday evening. …

