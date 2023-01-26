Latest West Virginia Legislature This Week episode features Rock, Oliverio, McCuskey and Hornbuckle

By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The latest episode of West Virginia Legislature This Week, a weekly webcast featuring interviews with state leaders and lawmakers, premiered Wednesday at WVNews.com.

The webcast, which is featured across WV News’ online platforms and social media profiles, is made in collaboration with The State Journal and West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Sponsors include Mon Health, SEVA-WV and the West Virginia High Technology Foundation.

The webcast’s second episode of the 2023 legislative session features interviews with North Central West Virginia Airport Director Rick Rock, state Sen. Mike Oliverio, R-Monongalia, state Auditor John “JB” McCuskey and Del. Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell.

Rock, who was at the state Capitol to participate in Aviation Day at the Legislature, discussed recent developments at the airport, including the timeline for construction of its new terminal building…

