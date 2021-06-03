Kroger to open new Scott Depot store on June 9

Store replaces current Scott Depot location, represents $18 million investment in the community

SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. — Kroger will celebrate the Grand Opening of its new Scott Depot store at 101 Great Teays Blvd. on Wednesday, June 9. The store will open at 8 am.

The company invested more than $18 million to build the 94,000 square-foot store that offers a wider selection of products, and features many of the brand’s popular convenience offerings including Pickup.

Coinciding with the opening of the new location, Kroger will close the nearby store located at 125 Great Teays Blvd. at 5pm on Tuesday, June 8. All 186 associates from the current location will transfer to the new store, while an additional 108 new jobs have been created.

“We are very excited about our Grand Opening,” said Kerri Parkins, store leader for the Scott Depot Kroger. “Our customers have anxiously awaited the arrival of this new store, and we think they will be pleased with what we now have to offer.”

Customers can expect a variety of new features including Murray’s Specialty Cheese Shop, Starbucks, a wider variety of easy to make meal solutions and meals to go, and an expanded selection throughout the store.

As part of the grand opening celebration, the first 500 customers beginning at 8am on June 9 will receive a $5 Kroger gift card, and the Kroger Fuel Center at this location will offer .20 cents off per gallon of fuel with Kroger Plus Card June 9 -12.

Unique to the new store is the work of West Virginia artist Michael Teel. Teel worked in cooperation with Tamarack Foundation for the Arts and Get Creative WV to create a special mural inside the store.

In line with its commitment to fighting hunger and strengthening communities, Kroger will donate $5,000 to Facing Hunger West Virginia, and $5,000 to Backpack Buddy.

###

About the Kroger Mid Atlantic Division

The Mid-Atlantic division of Kroger operates more than 100 stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio. Based in Richmond, Virginia, the Mid-Atlantic division employs more than 14,000 associates. Through its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan, Kroger is dedicated to ending hunger in the communities it serves through partnerships with nine Feeding America food banks and numerous local organizations. Kroger also supports the military and their families and more than 4,000 nonprofit organizations.