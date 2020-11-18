By Suzanne Elliott

The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Kroger Mid-Atlantic, which operates 41 stores in West Virginia, including three in Morgantown, said it has reached a tentative agreement with its 4,600-plus associates on a tentative labor agreement.

“Given the unique circumstances everyone is experiencing in today’s world, the Kroger Mid-Atlantic and UFCW Local 400 bargaining committees worked virtually and diligently to create an agreement that provides our associates with a solid compensation package of wages and benefits. Focusing on solutions — together — was the key in reaching this agreement,” Paula Ginnett, president of Kroger Mid-Atlantic, said in a company statement.

The sticking point between Kroger and members of United Food & Commercial Workers Local 400 was health care. Kroger employees haven’t had a health care insurance increase since 2014, the company said.

Kroger has scheduled a “Tele-’Town Hall” at 4 p.m. today to review the agreement. Voting in stores will take place Thursday and Friday with results expected Saturday…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2020/11/17/kroger-says-tentative-agreement-reached-in-labor-dispute/