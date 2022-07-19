Kroger offers new annual membership to customers

Members get free delivery and 2X fuel points

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kroger today announced Boost by Kroger Plus, an annual membership that helps customers save time and money on their trips to the grocery store. For $59 or $99 per year, Boost customers have access to free grocery delivery, 2X fuel points on every purchase and additional savings for favorite brands, including Murray’s Cheese and Simple Truth. Kroger estimates the membership can save customers more than $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery.

“We know our customers are looking to stretch their budgets – and we think this is a great way to help them save money while making grocery shopping more convenient,” said Lori Raya, president of Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “With the rising prices of fuel, relief at the pump is more important than ever. The opportunity for Boost members to earn 2X fuel points on every purchase is a great way to make their commutes and summer vacations a little less expensive.”

Boost expands on savings already available to customers through Kroger’s longtime free loyalty membership program with the following member benefits:

2X fuel points for every dollar spent on groceries and general merchandise

Free delivery – next-day or as few as two hours depending on membership plan – for grocery orders $35 or more

Additional exclusive savings for Our Brands product lines, including Murray’s Cheese, Vitacost, Home ChefTM, Simple TruthTM and Private SelectionTM

“Boost contributes to our rapidly expanding seamless ecosystem, bringing value and convenience to many more families across America as we roll-out new Delivery fulfillment centers,” said Bill Bennett, Kroger Vice President and Head of E-commerce. “Through Boost, Kroger is uniquely positioned to be Fresh for Everyone, making grocery delivery accessible to more customers through the industry’s most affordable grocery delivery membership program. Combine this with our industry-leading fuel points program, we are confident we have built a differentiated membership program that our customers will love.”

Boost is available to customers across The Kroger Family of Companies. Eligible customers can enroll in the program at www.kroger.com/boost.

About Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division:

The Mid-Atlantic Division operates more than 100 stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio. Based in Richmond, Virginia, the Mid-Atlantic Division employs about 18,000 associates. Kroger is dedicated to eliminating hunger in the communities it serves through partnerships with nine Feeding America food banks and numerous local organizations. The grocers Zero Hunger | Zero Waste efforts are aimed at ending hunger in Kroger communities and eliminating waste in stores by 2025. Kroger also supports breast cancer research, the military and their families and more than 4,000 nonprofit organizations. Last year, Kroger Mid-Atlantic donated 16.5 million meals to charity and 3,606,296 pounds of food to food bank partners.

For more information, please contact:

James Menees

[email protected]

804-688-3639