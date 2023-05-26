Kroger offering a picnic plan for Memorial Day Weekend

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As families and friends gather on Memorial Day to honor the heroes who have served our country, Kroger has announced a plan “to ensure everyone can enjoy affordable home-cooked meals on the grill.”

Krogner said the special “Red, White and Blue” menu plans target budget levels with picnic favorites. “From burgers and hotdogs to chips and slaw, Kroger has something for everyone in its red, white and blue Memorial Day menus, starting at just $5 per person when feeding a crowd of 10.”

Red: $5 per person

On the grill: Kroger 100% Pure Ground Beef Quarter Pound Burgers and Nathan’s Bigger than the Bun Beef Franks

Buns and toppers: Kroger White Enriched Hot Dog Buns, Kroger Enriched Sesame Hamburger Buns, Kroger Colby Jack Cheese Slices and tomato

Fresh sides: Kroger Southwest Chopped Salad Kit BIG Deal!, Kroger Creamy Cole Slaw and strawberries

Salty Snack: Kroger Cheddar and Sour Cream Ripples Potato Chips Party Size

White: $7.50 per person

On the grill: Kroger St. Louis Style Pork Spareribs and Simple Truth Boneless and Skinless Natural Chicken Breast BIG Deal! covered in Private Selection Applewood Smoke Honey Maple BBQ plus Sweet Corn on the Cob

Fresh Sides: Kroger Sweet Kale Chopped Salad Kit BIG Deal!, Kroger Southern Style Potato Salad and watermelon

Salty Snack: Kroger Classic Wavy Potato Chips Party Size

Blue: $10.00 per person

On the grill: Private Selection Angus Beef Boneless Flank Steak marinated in Private Selection Original Steakhouse Marinade, Kroger Tail-On Peeled Frozen Cooked Shrimp and kabobs made with yellow squash, jumbo red onion, red bell peppers, zucchini and Simple Truth Whole Baby Bella Mushrooms

Fresh sides: Kroger Ultimate Caesar Salad Kit Bag BIG Deal!, Kroger Creamy Cole Slaw

Salty Snack: Kroger Sweet and Mesquite BBQ Potato Chips Party Size

Dessert: