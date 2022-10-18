Kroger Mid-Atlantic invites prospective associates to come for the holidays and discover a career

Grocer hiring for salaried and hourly roles in retail, healthcare and more

RICHMOND, Va. – Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced today that it is seeking to hire hundreds of positions as they ready for the holiday season and beyond. The grocer is searching for talent across many roles, both in stores and across multiple business units. Many hired associates will have the opportunity to stay on beyond the holidays.

“Discover a fresh opportunity ahead of the holidays at Kroger Mid-Atlantic and join our team of associates,” said Lori Raya, president of Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “Whether you are seeking a part-time job or a new career, we strive to empower our associates to feed their future by providing all the right ingredients they need to succeed.”

Kroger Mid-Atlantic offers resources, benefits, and training to support and develop associates including:

Wages & Benefits: Kroger Mid-Atlantic provides comprehensive compensation packages, including competitive salaries and wages, healthcare and retirement. The Kroger Family of Companies has invested an incremental $1.2B in associate compensation and benefits since 2018, raising the average hourly rate to over $17/hour and over $22/hour when comprehensive benefits are included.

Continued Education & Tuition Reimbursement: Kroger Mid-Atlantic’s tuition reimbursement program, offering up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates, covers GED courses to Ph.D. programs. Since its inception, this program has contributed more than $31.2 million to help associates at the Kroger Family of Companies further their education with 87 percent of the recipients being store associates.

Training & Development: Kroger Mid-Atlantic offers on-demand, role-specific training and resources through internal channels and modern learning platforms, as well as leadership, career advancement and diversity, equity and inclusion training.

Health & Wellness: Kroger Mid-Atlantic continues to support associates’ safety, health and well-being by coaching managers to lead with compassion and empathy. Associates have access to resources like The Well-Being Assistant powered by Magellan Health that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and offers free counseling sessions, and BetterHelp virtual counseling. The organization also encourages the use of Whil, a wellness platform that encourages activities like mindfulness, yoga and sleep. Additionally, Kroger Mid-Atlantic continues to award a one-time payment of $100 to associates who become fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Perks & Discounts: Kroger Mid-Atlantic provides flexible scheduling, an advance pay option through partner DailyPay, as well as discounts on groceries, electronics, streaming services, travel and more.

Recruitment Details

Virtual hiring events have commenced and will continue throughout the month of November. For more information about virtual information sessions, interviews and events visit the hiring website.

Kroger Mid-Atlantic will also continue having in-person open interviews in its stores every Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. until all positions are filled. Before coming to the store, candidates are encouraged to apply online at jobs.kroger.com. However, interviews are still granted to those who haven’t pre-applied online. Each store is equipped with a hiring table where candidates can pick up information, ask questions and sign-up to be interviewed the same day. Those interested in applying can view all available roles by visiting Kroger’s career site.

