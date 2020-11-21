Kroger Mid-Atlantic associates in West Virginia ratify new contract

Release from Kroger Mid-Atlantic:

ROANOKE, Va. – Kroger Mid-Atlantic division announced today that associates working at 39 Kroger stores in West Virginia and surrounding areas have ratified a new labor agreement that will increase wages and ensure access to affordable comprehensive health care coverage.

“Kroger is pleased our associates have ratified the contract and recognized our continued investment in their success,” said Paula Ginnett, president of the Kroger Mid-Atlantic division. “This contract provides wage increases for every associate while keeping associate weekly contributions for health care benefits the same through 2021. This is affirmation of our commitment to providing a competitive total benefits package for our associates. I appreciate our associates for supporting this agreement and for the excellent service they provide our customers every day.”

The Mid-Atlantic division agreement with The United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) Local 400 includes a more than $20 million wage investment and nearly $100 million investment that maintains exceptional health care benefits.

This agreement covers more than 4,200 associates in West Virginia and surrounding areas.

# # #

About Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division:

The Mid-Atlantic Division operates more than 100 stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio. Based in Roanoke, Virginia, the Mid-Atlantic Division employs about 18,000 associates. The Kroger family of companies is dedicated to eliminating hunger in the communities it serves through partnerships with nine Feeding America food banks and numerous local organizations. The grocer’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste efforts are aimed at ending hunger in Kroger communities and eliminating waste in stores by 2025. Kroger also supports breast cancer research, the military and their families and more than 4,000 nonprofit organizations. Last year, Kroger Mid-Atlantic donated 16.5 million meals to charity and 3,606,296 pounds of food to food bank partners.