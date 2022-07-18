Kerri-Anne Cook wins 10th low round of Callaway Junior Tour regular season; McCartney Hinkle claims the boys top spot

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — The Callaway Junior Tour, sponsored by Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal and hosted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), saw a field of 65 young golfers for its last regular season event Friday at Mingo Bottom Golf Club in Elizabeth.

For the tenth time this season, the Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal Low Round of the Day for girls went to Kerri-Anne Cook of Oceana with an even par 72. There was a playoff in the girls’ 10-14 division that saw McKenzie Armstrong of Belmont take top honors over Madeline Potts of Wheeling by one stroke. Of today’s win, Cook said, “It’s so fun to play here, and I played well, too.”

McCartney Hinkle of Bluefield, Va. took the Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal Low Round of the Day for boys, also with an even par 72. He said,” I didn’t finish the round how I wanted to, but it was a good day overall.” There was a playoff in the boys’ 15-16 division that saw Andrew Johnson of Frazier’s Bottom take top honors over Jackson Woodburn of Scott Depot by one stroke.

“It’s an honor to host this event, and we have a good relationship with the WVGA staff,” Mingo Bottom’s Golf Professional Billy Dotson said. “Our owners are very supportive of youth golf and the great group of kids who play here.”

“Mingo Bottom was a great final stop of the 39th Callaway Junior Tour regular season,” said WVGA Tournament Manager – Youth Operations Lucas Ware. “I’ll miss seeing a lot of these players until next year.”

Division winners were:

Boys 12 & under: Jude Walker of Mount Zion;

Boys 13-14: McCartney Hinkle of Bluefield, Va.;

Boys 15-16: Andrew Johnson of Frazier’s Bottom;

Boys 17-18: Hayden Leavitt of Parkersburg;

Girls 10-14: McKenzie Armstrong of Belmont; and

Girls 15-18: Kerri-Anne Cook of Oceana.



Click here for today’s leaderboard: Callaway Junior Tour – Mingo Bottom Golf Club.

Click here for today's leaderboard: Callaway Junior Tour – Mingo Bottom Golf Club.