Kathleen Maynard named director of Project Hope for Women and Children 

West Virginia Press Association

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Kathleen M. Maynard, MA, LPC, ALPS, AADC, has been named director of Project Hope for Women and Children, Marshall Health’s residential treatment facility for mothers with substance use disorder and their children.

Maynard, a licensed professional counselor (LPC), joined Marshall Health in 2020 as an outpatient substance use therapist. She has worked on the front lines of substance use treatment since 2010 in several different settings including residential, detox, outpatient and medication-assisted treatment. Maynard earned her undergraduate and master’s degrees in mental health counseling from Marshall University and is an approved licensed professional supervisor (ALPS) and advanced alcohol and drug counselor (AADC) in the State of West Virginia.

Throughout her professional career, Maynard has seen, treated and addressed many changes relating to substance use and mental health disorders. She trains others on topics ranging from basic drug trends to trauma-informed care. In addition, she is certified to teach Mental Health First Aid and safeTALK.

As director of Project Hope for Women and Children, Maynard oversees day-to-day operations and provides clinical oversight of the residential treatment program. She will work with staff and program participants to meet goals of recovery and family reunifications.

Project Hope for Women and Children is located at 1012 7th Avenue, next to the Huntington City Mission. For additional information or to support this residential treatment facility, please visit marshallhealth.org/projecthope.