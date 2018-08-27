Latest News:
By August 27, 2018 Read More →

Katherine Johnson immortalized with statue on WV State University campus

By CAITY COYNE

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Family members of Katherine Johnson unveil her statue during Saturday’s statue and scholarship dedication ceremony at West Virginia State University in Institute.
(Gazette-Mail photo by F. Brian Ferguson)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Since her childhood in a segregated White Sulphur Springs, Katherine Johnson has spent a lot of time counting.

When she was younger, Johnson numbered everything from the steps it took her to walk to church or around her house to the dishes in her cabinet. In the 1960s, she used her knowledge of numbers to help pioneer space expeditions that helped shape America.

On Sunday, she will count her 100th birthday. Just a day before, she sat with hundreds of friends, family members and fans at West Virginia State University, in Institute, to celebrate with the unveiling of a statue and a scholarship dedicated in her honor.

Katherine Johnson, right, and her daughter, Katherine Moore, react to Saturday’s events during Johnson’s statue dedication ceremony at West Virginia State University.
(Gazette-Mail photo by F. Brian Ferguson)

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/katherine-johnson-immortalized-with-statue-on-wv-state-university-campus/article_faaaff7b-e452-5de5-8612-892a64a514bd.html

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.