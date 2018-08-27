Katherine Johnson immortalized with statue on WV State University campus
By CAITY COYNE
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Since her childhood in a segregated White Sulphur Springs, Katherine Johnson has spent a lot of time counting.
When she was younger, Johnson numbered everything from the steps it took her to walk to church or around her house to the dishes in her cabinet. In the 1960s, she used her knowledge of numbers to help pioneer space expeditions that helped shape America.
On Sunday, she will count her 100th birthday. Just a day before, she sat with hundreds of friends, family members and fans at West Virginia State University, in Institute, to celebrate with the unveiling of a statue and a scholarship dedicated in her honor.
