Kanawha Valley Senior Services strives to leave no senior behind during pandemic

By Joe Severino

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — When the COVID-19 pandemic began almost eight months ago, one of the first programs at Kanawha Valley Senior Services to be halted was its adult day center.

In normal years, the program serves families of seniors with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, caring for them at the organization’s 600 Florida St. location on Charleston’s West Side.

For seniors, the program keeps their minds busy and allows them to interact with other people. The program is designed to help seniors maintain cognitive abilities, enhance their memory and enjoy life.

For families, the care center serves as a safety net when life becomes overwhelming.

Seniors can be dropped off on weekdays during work hours, with their loved ones knowing they will be safe.

But for Paulette Justice, executive director of Kanawha Valley Senior Services, the program’s closure is just one example of COVID-19’s continued deadly affect on the older population…

