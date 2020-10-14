Justice, Salango pick on each other’s records during W.Va. gubernatorial debate

By Lacie Pierson

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two men who grew up in Raleigh County sparred over each other’s tax records, job performances and what their plans are for the next four years in a West Virginia gubernatorial debate Tuesday night.

From response to the COVID-19 pandemic and supporting teachers and school service personnel to civil rights and substance abuse, Gov. Jim Justice and Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango aimed to take the other candidate to task during the debate moderated by MetroNews’ Hoppy Kercheval at the news outlet’s studio in Morgantown.

It was likely the only debate between the major-party nominees for governor, as they have not agreed to any other debates with 21 days of voting left in the 2020 general election. …

