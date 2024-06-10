Juneteenth 2024 declared as State holiday in West Virginia

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On June 7, Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation, officially declaring Juneteenth 2024 as a State holiday in West Virginia.

Juneteenth, which is recognized on June 19 each year, celebrates the ending of slavery in the United States.



The Juneteenth State holiday this year will be observed on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, as a full-day holiday for all public employees of the State.



Gov. Justice also reminds West Virginians that the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs is hosting a Juneteenth Celebration on the Kanawha Boulevard lawns of the West Virginia Capitol Complex on Saturday, June 15, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.



Raheem DeVaughn and Glenn Jones will headline performers for the 2024 Juneteenth Celebration.

To view the proclamation, click here.