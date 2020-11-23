Jenkins to serve as West Virginia Supreme Court’s chief justice

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Justice Evan Jenkins will be chief justice of the West Virginia Supreme Court beginning Jan. 1.

The court also has designated Justice John Hutchison to serve as chief justice in 2022. Hutchison will serve as acting chief justice in 2021 whenever Jenkins is unable to participate in a case before the court.

“I am truly humbled to be chosen Chief justice by the other members of the court, and it will be my honor to lead the judicial branch in service to the citizens of West Virginia in the coming year,” Jenkins said. “I will continue Chief Justice Tim Armstead’s excellent work to ensure the courts of the state remain open and accessible during this unprecedented pandemic and Justice Walker’s leadership in 2019 to champion the reforms that were so desperately needed at our state’s highest Court.

Jenkins also said he hopes hope to build upon the court’s efforts to make the judicial system more open and transparent…

