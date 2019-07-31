Jenkins family gives $25,000 to Stockert Youth Center in W.Va.

By Amanda Hayes for The Inter-Mountain

The Inter-Mountain photos by Amanda Hayes The Jenkins family donated $25,000 to Stockert Youth and Community Center’s capital campaign on Tuesday. Left to right, Katelyn Jeffrey, Andrew Jenkins, Joey Jenkins, Sheila Jenkins, John Jenkins, Mayor David McCauley, Matt Jenkins and SYCC director Debora Brockleman.

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — The largest contribution to date to Stockert Youth and Community Center’s proposed multipurpose gymnasium was celebrated Tuesday with the very kids the facility will benefit.

John Jenkins, president of Jenkins Automotive which includes Jenkins Ford in Buckhannon and Jenkins Subaru-Hyundai in Bridgeport, said, “It’s all about the children. I’ve always had a special place in my heart to help the children. It’s the right thing to do.”

Jenkins Ford has a long history in Buckhannon and that was made possible by community support, according to Jenkins. …

