Jefferson County, W.Va., cemetery of interest in Rockwool controversy

By Danyel VanReenen, The Journal of Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — An African-American cemetery located off a small, dead-end dirt road in Jefferson County has gotten a lot of attention lately.

The cemetery, located along the side of Granny Smith Lane, is abound with old headstones, some with names still etched in them, others worn away with age. The cemetery has become overgrown with grass, weeds, trees and wildflowers. But a community of Jefferson County residents has rallied behind the resting grounds to fight against the construction of Mountaineer Gas Company’s W.Va. Expansion Pipeline.

The pipeline is a 4.8 mile extension from the Eastern Panhandle Distribution Pipeline project, and the extension will be used to provide natural gas to Rockwool — the under-construction stone-wool manufacturing facility in Ranson. …

