Jackson County, W.Va., ranks as national leader in economic growth

RIPLEY, W.Va. — Jackson County led the United States for economic growth in 2018.

According to Mark Whitley, director of the Jackson County Development Authority, a new study took place to analyze gross domestic product. “It’s everything from construction to domestic and international sales so it’s a whole gamut of products or services,” Whitley said.

The county saw an 86.5 percent growth as compared to previous years. The analysis involved counties in the country with populations with less than 100,000, according to Whitley.

“The major portion of that was the Mountaineer Express pipeline project; we had around 1,700 construction workers during that time,” Whitley said.

Along with that, several plants in the area had increased productivity. Some of those major plants include Constellium, Armstrong World Industries, KS of West Virginia, Star/SDR Plastics, Valtronics and Niche Polymers. …

