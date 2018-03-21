Jackson County leads West Virginia in overall new business corporations established in calendar year 2017

By MEGHAN McCLUNG

Jackson Newspapers

RIPLEY, W.Va. — Based upon a recent report from Mac Warner, West Virginia Secretary of State, Jackson County leads the state in overall new business corporations established in the calendar year of 2017.

Mark Whitley, director of the Jackson County Development Authority, said that this is exciting news for Jackson County and the region.

“When you look at the growth that’s happening in the Eastern Panhandle, Morgantown region and the counties surround Jackson County this is very interesting, said Whitley.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, Jackson County had 133 new corporations established representing manufacturing, distribution, construction, and small businesses. (This number does not include several sole proprietorship or partnerships.)

