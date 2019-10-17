J. F. Allen Company, W.Va., promotes Bryan Leatherman to vice president

Release from J. F. Allen Company:

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — J. F. Allen Company, Buckhannon, has announced that Bryan Leatherman has been promoted to Vice President.

Leatherman, formally the general manager of the Asphalt Division, will now have responsibilities across all divisions.

Bryan Leatherman

In 2002, Leatherman was hired as the operations manager with Alcon LLC, a subsidiary of the J. F. Allen Company and was later promoted to general manager of that organization. In 2012, Alcon LLC was sold, and he was promoted to general manager of the Asphalt Division.

He has been involved with the Contractors Association of West Virginia, Asphalt Pavement Association of West Virginia, Associated Builders and Contractors, and is a past president of the Builders Supply Association.

Leatherman and his wife Mikki currently reside near Bridgeport. They are the parents of three children: Sydney, Kylee and Michael.

Greg Hadjis, president of J. F. Allen Company said, “Bryan has held increasing levels of management responsibility and has successfully lead teams across our organization. His sound judgement and 30 plus years of industry experience are a great asset to J. F. Allen Company. I look forward to working with him to lead our organization into its next phase of growth.”

J. F. Allen Company is a general contractor located in Buckhannon and has performed projects throughout West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland and Virginia. The company works with Department of Transportations, as well as other public agencies throughout the area on a variety of different projects such as grade and drain, utilities, site excavation and asphalt laydown. In addition, J. F. Allen Company owns and operates three hot mix asphalt plants and two limestone quarries and is a leading supplier in West Virginia.