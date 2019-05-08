It’s nurses week: Helping, healing is a calling
By WENDY HOLDREN
The Register-Herald
BECKLEY, W.Va. — Just after graduating with her associate’s degree from Lewis and Clark Community College, Debbie Vaughn landed her first nursing job at St. Mary’s Hospital in East St. Louis, Ill.
It was late summer, a Friday at 6 p.m., when an alarming call came in.
“The call came in as a code blue, a stabbing to the chest,” Vaughn remembers. “It was a 15-year-old patient who had been stabbed in the chest by a friend while playing basketball.”
