‘It’s a mystery’: New paint on tank puzzles Bluefield, W.Va., leaders

By SAMANTHA PERRY Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUE FIELD, W.Va. — A mystery has evolved in Bluefield surrounding one of the city’s historic landmarks. Officials, residents and visitors are scratching their heads and asking the question, “Who painted the tank?”

And, perhaps more importantly, why paint it lemon-lime green?

The query of the painted tank arose Tuesday when Daily Telegraph photographer Eric DiNovo snapped a picture of the military machine in its trademark guard position near Bowen Field.

Initially, the “Bulldog tank” was thought to be sporting a new shade of yellow, however eyes discerning of color soon deemed it to be a lemon-lime green — Sprite-ish, if you will.

