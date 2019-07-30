Italian-based Company Opens Manufacturing Facility in Weirton, W.Va.
By Craig Howell for The Intelligencer of Wheeling, W.Va.
WEIRTON, W.Va. — A journey of almost six years culminated Monday as Pietro Fiorentini USA celebrated the opening of its new facility, located in the Three Springs Business Park in Weirton.
Based in Italy, Pietro Fiorentini is an international provider of oil and gas products and services. The new U.S. operation specializes in manufacturing gas line pressure regulators and gas service pressure regulators designed specifically for the American market.
According to company officials, Monday’s festivities would not have been possible without the cooperation of individuals from Weirton and across West Virginia. …
Read more: http://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2019/07/italian-based-company-opens-manufacturing-facility-in-weirton/