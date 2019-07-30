Italian-based Company Opens Manufacturing Facility in Weirton, W.Va.

By Craig Howell for The Intelligencer of Wheeling, W.Va.

Weirton Mayor Harold Miller, left, presented Mario Nardi, chief executive officer of Pietro Fiorentini Group, with a key to the city as part of grand opening celebrations held Monday for Pietro Fiorentini’s new facility in Weirton. It is the company’s first permanent operation in the United States.

WEIRTON, W.Va. — A journey of almost six years culminated Monday as Pietro Fiorentini USA celebrated the opening of its new facility, located in the Three Springs Business Park in Weirton.

Based in Italy, Pietro Fiorentini is an international provider of oil and gas products and services. The new U.S. operation specializes in manufacturing gas line pressure regulators and gas service pressure regulators designed specifically for the American market.

According to company officials, Monday’s festivities would not have been possible without the cooperation of individuals from Weirton and across West Virginia. …

