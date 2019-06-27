Is youth soccer tourney WV’s largest sports event ever?

By Fred Pace, The Herald-Dispatch of Huntington, W.Va.

Teams play in the U.S. Youth Soccer Presidents Cup on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Barboursville. The region is gearing up for another tournament, the U.S. Youth Soccer Eastern Regional Championships, which begin Friday, June 28, 2019, in Barboursville and in Dunbar, Kanawha County. Ryan Fischer/The Herald-Dispatch

DUNBAR, W.Va. — Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango says the 2019 U.S. Youth Soccer Eastern Regional Championships, set to begin Friday at the Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar, Kanawha County, and the Barboursville Sports Complex in Cabell County, may be the largest sports event in West Virginia history.

“We are talking about 260 teams from 14 states for seven days … I am not aware of any other sporting event in the state that has had these kinds of numbers,” Salango said.

The U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship Series is considered the country’s most prestigious national youth soccer tournament. …

