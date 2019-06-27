Is youth soccer tourney WV’s largest sports event ever?
By Fred Pace, The Herald-Dispatch of Huntington, W.Va.
DUNBAR, W.Va. — Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango says the 2019 U.S. Youth Soccer Eastern Regional Championships, set to begin Friday at the Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar, Kanawha County, and the Barboursville Sports Complex in Cabell County, may be the largest sports event in West Virginia history.
“We are talking about 260 teams from 14 states for seven days … I am not aware of any other sporting event in the state that has had these kinds of numbers,” Salango said.
The U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship Series is considered the country’s most prestigious national youth soccer tournament. …
Read more: https://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/is-youth-soccer-tourney-wv-s-largest-sports-event-ever/article_eb916d9e-7e54-5f0e-90a4-70a96c9a29dc.html