IOGA WV awards scholarships to 12 high school students

CHARLESTON, W. Va. – The Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia (IOGAWV) is proud to announce it has awarded scholarships to 12 outstanding West Virginia high school seniors.

To be eligible, students must have at least one parent employed by an IOGAWV member company and will be attending any West Virginia college, university or technical school. Since 1997, IOGAWV has invested $180,500 in scholarship dollars to deserving students.

Robert Kelley has received an IOGAWV scholarship. He is graduating from South Harrison High School and will be attending Alderson Broaddus University. His father, Robert Kelley, is employed by Thrasher Engineering Group.

Robert Kelley

Colby Posey has received an IOGAWV scholarship. He is graduating from South Harrison High School and will be attending West Virginia University. His mother, Kim Posey, is employed by Energy Transportation.

Colby Posey

Morgan Turner has received an IOGAWV scholarship. She is graduating from Notre Dame High School and will be attending University of Charleston. Her mother, Michele Turner, is employed by Antero Resources.

Morgan Turner

In Wood County, Molly Grayson has received an IOGAWV Scholarship. She is graduating from Warren Local High School and will be attending Alderson Broaddus University. Her father, Eric Grayson, is employed by HG Energy, located in Parkersburg.

Molly Grayson

Madison Hosaflook has been named to receive the Rubin Scholarship funded by Steve Rubin, which honors Dan, Sam and Stan Rubin, for their contributions to the oil and natural gas industry in West Virginia. Hosaflook is graduating from Liberty High School and will be attending West Virginia University. Her mother, Mandy Hosaflook, is employed by Dominion Energy.

Madison Hoosaflook

Madison Hankins has been named to receive the Brian Fox Scholarship funded by the Fox family to recognize his life and commitment to the oil and natural gas industry. Hankins is graduating from Liberty High School and will be attending Marshall University. Her mother, Stephanie Hankins, is employed by PDC Energy.

Madison Hankins

Josie Grass has received an IOGAWV scholarship. Grass is graduating from Grafton High School and will be attending Fairmont State University. Her father, David Grass, is employed by Antero Resources.

Josie Grass

Benjamin Kee has been named to receive the Kenny Greenlief Scholarship, funded by Waco Oil & Gas. Kee is graduating from Herbert Hoover High School and will be attending Glenville State College. His father, Patrick Kee, is employed by Mountain State Insurance.

Benjamin Kee

Josiah Underwood has been named to receive the inaugural ConServ “Blue Collar” Scholarship, which recognizes an outstanding student who plans to attend a vocational or trade school and seek a career in the oil and natural gas industry. Underwood is graduating from Elk Valley Christian School in Kanawha County and will be attending Bridge Valley Community and Technical College. His father, Jeff Underwood, is employed by E&H Manufacturing.

Josiah Underwood

Three scholarship recipients are graduating from Brooke County High School and all have a parent who is employed by Eagle Manufacturing.

Emily Matteson has been named to receive the Lori Miller Smith Scholarship given annually to a student who exhibits a passion for education. Matteson will be attending West Liberty University. Her father is William Matteson.

Emily Matteson

John Bober IV has been named to receive the Jim Gehr Scholarship given annually to the student who excels academically and also exhibits the greatest commitment to community service. Bober will be attending West Virginia University. His father is John Bober III.

John Bober IV

Riley McAllister has been named to receive the Dale Rettinger Scholarship which is given annually to the student with the highest academic achievement. McAllister will be attending West Virginia University. His father is Charlie McAllister.