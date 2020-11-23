Investment, economic development continues in West Virginia, despite pandemic

By Charles Young

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Even amid an ongoing pandemic that has put strain on multiple sectors of the economy, West Virginia officials have continued to announce new investments and planned projects throughout the state.

Following the announcement in October that West Virginia was selected as the site of the Virgin Hyperloop Certification Center following a nationwide search, officials have unveiled three significant commitments from foreign-based companies.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has said it will expand its workforce at its Bridgeport location, global manufacturing and supply company Klöckner Pentaplast has chosen its production facility in Beaver for its production expansion, and Gruppo Fanti, an Italian metal packaging manufacturing company, plans to open a plant in Weirton.

Speaking at an event at Bridgeport’s North Central West Virginia Airport at the end of October to announce Mitssubishi’s expansion, Gov. Jim Justice said the company planned to add more than 200 workers in the coming months…

