Inmates at W.Va Northern Regional Jail Corrections Center build flag boxes for families of veterans

Joselyn King, Wheeling News-Register



WHEELING, W.Va. — The box containing a deceased veteran’s flag means a lot to surviving family members, and perhaps just as much to the jail inmate who crafted it.

Inmates at the West Virginia Northern Regional Jail Corrections Center have the opportunity to learn woodworking skills while in prison, and are gaining experience in the cabinet-making shop there.

Their efforts are put toward building tables and cabinetry, and even creating scrabble games and wooden plaques. But the flag boxes they construct for the Moundsville Honor Guard and the families of veterans they serve have a special meaning for many of the inmates.

“My dad was a veteran, and many of us were veterans,” said the shop’s foreman, an inmate who has served at the NRJCC for six years. “But it’s a double-edged sword. It’s nice for everyone here and the veteran’s families, but another veteran has died. …

