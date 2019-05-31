Increasing number of W.Va. children not living with a parent

By JOANN SNODERLY

NCWV Media

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Nearly 10 percent of children in West Virginia did not live with a parent in 2017, according to newly released information from the Anne E. Casey Kids Count Data Center.

Although within the margin of error, the new data shows the state led the nation in the percentage of children who do not live with either of their parents.

According to Kids Count, 9 percent of West Virginia children are not living in a household with one of their parents. Kentucky had the next highest rate at 8 percent. Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, South Dakota and Tennessee all trailed with 7 percent.

