By Alan Olson, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. – Recent legislation aimed at streamlining the process of demolishing dilapidated structures will benefit those who call West Virginia their true home, according to State Auditor J.B. McCuskey.

McCuskey served as keynote speaker at a Wednesday morning seminar at the 2022 in-service training for the county clerks and deputies across the state, held at Oglebay Park. McCuskey spoke on Senate Bill 552, which will go into effect Friday, which modified several parts of the state tax code with regard to dilapidated buildings and their sale, and which provides for payment in installments for delinquent property taxes, among several other provisions.

The overall objective of the legislation, he said, was to encourage West Virginians to live in the residential homes of West Virginia…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2022/06/in-wheeling-visit-west-virginia-auditor-j-b-mccuskey-touts-law-dealing-with-dilapidated-buildings/