In Kermit, West Virginia, Elizabeth Warren hears ghost stories
By ERIN BECK
The Register-Herald
KERMIT, W.Va. — It was standing room only inside the firehall in the deep red south of West Virginia Friday, but most noticeable were the people who were missing.
Dr. J.W. Endicott, a family practice physician of almost 32 years in Kermit in Mingo County, looked U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the eye and told her how after college, he and his wife didn’t want to raise their children anywhere else.
“This was home,” he said.
See more from The Register-Herald