In Kermit, West Virginia, Elizabeth Warren hears ghost stories

By ERIN BECK

The Register-Herald

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a “community conversation” event at the Kermit Fire & Rescue Headquarters Station, Friday, May 10. (Photo by Craig Hudson via AP)

KERMIT, W.Va. — It was standing room only inside the firehall in the deep red south of West Virginia Friday, but most noticeable were the people who were missing.

Dr. J.W. Endicott, a family practice physician of almost 32 years in Kermit in Mingo County, looked U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the eye and told her how after college, he and his wife didn’t want to raise their children anywhere else.

“This was home,” he said.

