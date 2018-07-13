By JESS MANCINI

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — A resolution supporting the impeachment of West Virginia Supreme Court justices, the governor and any other elected or appointed official who violates the state Constitution will go before the state Republican Party at its summer meeting Saturday in Wheeling, the chairman of the Wood County Republican Party said.

Another resolution will support the Amendment No. 1 to the Constitution to add the language “nothing in this Constitution secures or protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of abortion,” according to Wood County GOP Chairman Rob Cornelius. The county party executive committee in June passed a resolution supporting the impeachment of Gov. Jim Justice over issues of residency and the situation with the RISE West Virginia flood relief program that was mismanaged at the Department of Commerce.

Read the entire article: http://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2018/07/impeachment-abortion-on-the-minds-of-west-virginia-republicans/

See more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel