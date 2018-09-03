Impact of labor unions topic at annual Labor Day picnic

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

MANNINGTON, W.Va. — After a 40-hour week, workers of all kinds normally have time to wind down on weekends before beginning the five-day cycle anew.

These workers can thank labor unions for that cycle.

As explained by members of the Marion County United Mine Workers of America, several conditions followed by the American workforce were fought for by labor unions, including the 40-hour work week.

