Immersing visitors in wild, wonderful W.Va. experiences

By Gailyn Jackson, For The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Each year, thousands of tourists wind their way through the Appalachian Mountains and settle in Fayette County — where, for the duration of their stay, regardless of its length, they have the opportunity to call Adventures on the Gorge their home.

Born from four parent rafting companies in 2007, Adventures on the Gorge was established to create a vacation experience in a way that hadn’t yet been fully experienced.

Unlike other vacationing retreats, Adventures was established to be a world premiere adventure resort complete with not only exciting outdoor excursions that embrace the natural wonders that surround it but also a complete vacation package featuring five-star cabins, delicious meals and modern amenities. …

