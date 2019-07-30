HVAC systems using renewable energy being installed at Martinsburg High School, W.Va.

By Eve Larsh for The Journal of Martinsburg, W.Va.

Newly installed water-to-water heat pumps reside in the mechanical room at Martinsburg High School. Journal photo by Eve Larsh

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — More and more schools in Berkeley County are using renewable energy for their cooling and heating.

Martinsburg High School is having geothermal renovations made to its heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems this summer through CMTA Energy Solutions, a consulting engineering firm specializing in efficient engineering.

This is Berkeley County Schools’ second project with CMTA. Their first project renovated 35 buildings in 18 months. …

