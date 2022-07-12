Huntington, W.Va., City Council bans conversion therapy for minors

By McKenna Horsely, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Conversion therapy is not allowed in the City of Huntington.

In a narrow vote, Huntington City Council members approved an ordinance that bans conversion therapy for minors in the city.

Council members Bob Bailey, DuRon Jackson, Pat Jones, Tia Rumbaugh, Mike Shockley, Sarah Walling and Holly Smith Mount voted in favor of the ordinance. Tyler Bowen, Teresa Johnson, Todd Sweeney and Dale Anderson voted against it.

Conversion therapy is a practice denounced by leading medical and mental health organizations, such as the American Psychological Association and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, that attempts to change an individual’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression and often targets members of the LGBTQ+ community…

