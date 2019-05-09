Huntington employment fair Operation Vocation focuses on how to stay employed
By FRED PACE
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Reginald Gayles was one of approximately 100 people to attend a unique employment fair Wednesday morning at the Cabell County Public Library in Huntington.
Gayles, 52, of Huntington, came to the first ever “Operation Vocation” event, which focused on staying employed rather than finding employment.
“I have a part-time job with Southwestern Community Action Group as a trainee, but I am hoping to learn things here that will help me advance my career,” Gayles said.
