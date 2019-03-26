Hundreds attend Wood County education forum held by West Virginia Department of Education

By MICHAEL ERB

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Teachers, parents, students and community members gathered Monday to discuss education reform in West Virginia.

About 185 people attended the Wood County public education reform forum at Blennerhassett Middle School in Parkersburg, the fifth in a series of public forums being held by the West Virginia Department of Education to gather public consensus ahead of the upcoming special session of the West Virginia Legislature.

Those in attendance rotated through a series of discussion tables on the topics of funding opportunities, instructional quality, school choice and innovation, and social/emotional supports. Though more than a dozen state legislators and state education officials also attended the event, they participated only as observers and did not take part in the discussions.

